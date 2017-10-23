23 Oct, Kathmand: A total of 41 women candidates are contesting in the first round of elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, in 32 districts scheduled for November 26.

Of them, 18 women are contesting in the House of Representatives and the rest in the State Assemblies.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 323 members would be elected in the House of Representatives and 484 in the State Assemblies.

As per the latest details received from the Joint Election Operation Centre, 103 women candidates from the Nepali Congress, 62 from the CPN (UML) and 49 from the CPN (Maoist Centre) have filed their candidacies.

Similarly, 81 women candidates from the Naya Shakti Party Nepal, 55 from Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, 43 from Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic), 24 from Jana Samajbadi Party Nepal, 38 from United Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Nationalist) and Mongol National Organisation are contesting in the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Eight political parties have filed their candidacies in the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies.

Election to the House of Representatives is taking place at 37 constituencies and State Assemblies at 74 constituencies.

Likewise, a total of 112 independent candidates have filed their nomination in the elections. Around 3.22 million people would exercise their right to vote in the first round of elections.

Name lists of candidates would be published on October 24 after scrutinizing complaints filed against the candidates.

EC Spokesperson Nabaraj Dhakal said that election symbol would be granted to the candidates after publishing the final name lists of candidates after conclusion of withdrawing the candidacy on October 25.