26 Oct, Kathmandu: Minister for Information and Communications, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, has said that the country would move ahead towards the path of economic development along with constitution implementation.

Addressing a joint cadres meeting organised by Democratic Alliance comprising democratic forces including the Nepali Congress and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) here today, Communications Minister Basnet urged all to make the democratic alliance victorious in upcoming elections for building a prosperous Nepal.

Also the Spokesperson of the government, he said that the democratic alliance should win the elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies in Sindhupalchowk for the development of education, health and employment sectors.

Minister Basnet, who is the candidate to the election of House of Representatives from Constituency no 1 of Sindhupalchowk district, said that the government has been making preparation for the arrangement of computer and internet in every school.

Similarly, RPP (Democratic) Chairperson, Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana, claimed that there would be speedy development in the country if democratic alliance wins the upcoming elections. JB Rana has filed candidacy of the election to the House of Representatives from Constituency no 2 of Sindhupalchwok district.