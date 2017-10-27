27 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the recently forged leftist alliance was against the democracy and Nepali Congress.

Speaking in a programme organized to mark the 64th anniversary of Tarun Dal, sister wing of the NC in the capital city Friday, President Deuba urged for the unity of all to overcome challenges facing democracy.

He also called for NC’s victory in the coming elections, as it was only the party that believes in democracy. The PM added that the NC’s victory was essential to institutionalize the democracy in the country.

Similarly, party senior leader Ramchandra Poudel directed the cadres to work hard to ensure party’s victory. He seconded President Deuba that the leftist alliance was against the NC and democracy.

General Secretary Dr Sashanka Koirala was of the view that the democratic forces should not feel threat from leftist alliance. NC leader and Tarun Dal’s former chair Balkrishna Khand, Tarun Dal Chair Jitjung Basnet among other leaders exhorted the party cadres and well-wishers to ensure majority of seats to the party through the elections.

The Tarun Dal was established on 26 October, 1953 BS.