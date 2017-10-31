31 Oct, Butwal: CPN (UML) vice chair and former DPM Bamdev Gautam has said that poverty will be eliminated through agricultural revolution within 15 years.

Speaking in a programme organized to welcome newcomers to the party at Marchawar on Monday, leader Gautam called for agricultural revolution as the area was highly productive.

Similarly, deputy general secretary Bishnu Poudel seconded leader Gautam that the area should be developed and the UML will initiate for the same.

On the occasion, Rastriya Janata Party vice chair and former lawmaker Om Prakash Yadav Guljari joined the UML.

Leader Guljari rationalized his move to join the UML by saying that the UML could develop the nation and protect the nationality.