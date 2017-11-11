11 Nov, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Centre) chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that some forces were plotting conspiracies to interrupt the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a picnic programme organized by Professionals’ Association Nepal, Chitwan chapter here on Saturday, chair Dahal said some series of conspiracies were seen for the last few days as left alliance’s candidates were deliberately attacked.

He further added that incumbent minister representing NC issued a statement to immediately release attackers of these incidents who were arrested with weapons, which is objectionable.

Dahal claimed that the left alliance was for prosperity, stability and development and not for any other interest like imposing totalitarianism as charged by the NC.