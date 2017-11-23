23 Nov, Itahari: Deputy Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar who is contesting polls from Sunsari- to the House of Representatives has said that there was an option to voters either to select democracy or s communism in the country.

He added that the upcoming elections were the benchmark between socialism and democracy as national politics was in such two polar.

Speaking in an election programme in Duhabi in the district Thursday, leader Gachchhadar claimed that they will not let to occur communism in the country as veteran democracy fighters BP Koirala, Ganeshman among others had fought for democracy.

DPM Gachchhadar had welcomed about 300 people to his party. He further claimed that the national prosperity was possible in NC’s leadership. RSS