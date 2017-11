28 Nov, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi has said that his party will garner majority in the upcoming elections.

Leader Nidhi who is contesting polls from Dhanusha-3 to the House of Representatives, said this while talking to media persons in the capital Tuesday.

Nidhi returned home following an eight-day long treatment at Om Hospital.

The former Deputy Prime Minister argued that the NC’s majority was possible due to NC’s contribution to democratic movements in the country.