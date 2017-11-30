30 Nov, Lalitpur: Spokesperson for the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pampha Bhusal has said that the leftist forces have focused on the election campaign in an integrated manner with the aim of taking the country on the path of economic prosperity.

Speaking in the election rally organized by the Leftist Alliance at local Khokana today, she said the alliance detractors need not panic when the leftist forces unite and go on the process of party integration.

“We are ready to empower the people. The rights that have been achieved cannot be hijacked by anyone. The communists are more democratic than the Nepali Congress,” she said refuting the Nepali Congress’ allegations that the citizens’ freedoms would be curtailed if a government of the communists came into being after the elections.

Bhusal is the leftist alliance’s common candidate for the House of Representatives elections from Lalitpur constituency-3.

She shared her intention of making Lalitpur the cultural capital, protecting the art and culture and addressing the day-to-day problems faced by the people in her constituency. She added that this was the leftist alliance’s main agenda in the election.

CPN (UML) leader Sushila Nepal argued that a new wave of enthusiasm was seen in the masses with the formation of the leftist alliance. Other candidates from the left alliance contesting the State Assembly elections from Lalitpur constituency-2 also urged the voters to vote for them for the development of their area. RSS