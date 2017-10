25 Oct, Kanchanpur: Twenty two passengers were injured after a Mahendranagar bound bus (Na 4 Kha 8039) from Dadeldhura met an accident at Kaluwapur of Shuklaphanta Municipality-11 along the East-West Highway on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lalmani Joshi said that the injured are rushed to Attariya of Kailali after the first aid at Jhalari-based local health facility.