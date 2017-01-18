23rd INTERPOL Asian Regional Conference kicks off in Capital

18 Jan, Kathmandu: The 23rd Asian Regional Conference of International Police Organization (INTERPOL) has kicked off in Kathmandu from today.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ inaugurated the three-day conference organized by the Nepal Police to assess the state of police cooperation and the fight against the transnational crime in the Asian region.

Law enforcement officials and heads of police from various 36 Asian member-nations of INTERPOL are participating in the conference where they will deliberate on ways to tackle common crime issues such as terrorism, human trafficking, border security and cybercrime.

On the occasion, PM Dahal underscored cooperation and collaboration among the member-nations for combating trans-border crimes and its challenges.

Urging the participants of the conference to map out future plans to tackle the security challenges for Asian region, the PM expressed his confidence that the conference would be useful in resolving crime-related problems.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi underscored the effective enforcement of laws to fight multi dimensional crime-related challenges.

He too was hopeful that the event would be successful to formulate required strategy to discourage new as well as all types of crimes.

INTERPOL President Meng Hongwei shared issues relating to security challenges of the Asian region and its resolutions would figure in the conference being hosted by Nepal after 27 years.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Upendrakanta Aryal, who will be presenting working paper on human trafficking during the event, said that the event aims to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing among the police officials from the INTERPOL member-nations to enhance cooperation in fighting regional crime-related issues. RSS