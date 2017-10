10 Oct, Damascus: 250 civilians were killed and dozens injured by U.S.-led airstrikes in the Syrian city of Raqqa over the past four days, human rights watchdog said on Monday.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the U.S.-led strikes have killed 1,117 civilians, including 267 children and 164 women since June.

Earlier, the Britain-based SOHR said 85 percent of the city has been liberated from Islamic State control. Xinhua