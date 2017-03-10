27 players selected for Asian Cup Qualifiers

10 March, Kathmandu: The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) today selected 27 players to play a match against the Philippines under the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Out of 36 players picked in the first phase, 27 have been selected for the match to be held in Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on March 28, said a statement released by the ANFA.

Striker Nawayug Shrestha, who showed a brilliant performance during matches against Bangladesh under the Bangabandhu Cup last year and during the 12th South Asian Games, helping Nepal get gold in both the matches, has been excluded from the player’s list due to his foot injuries.

Those picked for the match include Bikesh Kuthu, Kiran Limbu, Bishal Shrestha, Alan Neupane, Rabin Shrestha, Biraj Maharjan, Ananta Tamang, Adwitiya Chaudhary, Kamal Shrestha, Debendra Tamang, Ranjit Dhimal, Jitendra Karki, Bimal Basnet and Man Bahadur Tamang.

Likewise, other selected players are Bishal Rai, Heman Gurung, Bikram Lama, Anjan Bista, Sujal Shrestha, Suman Lama, Rajendra Rawal, Bimal Gharti Magar, Ranjan Bista, Bharat Khawas and Kiran Limbu. RSS