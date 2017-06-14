14 June, Rukum: A total of 27 polling stations in the district have been identified as highly ‘sensitive’ for the June 28 elections.

There are a total of 31 polling stations in the district housing three rural municipalities under Province 5. Of them, 14 polling stations at Putha Uttarganga rural municipality have been marked as highly ‘sensitive’ while eight at Bhume rural municipality and five at Sisne rural municipality.

Following the finding, security has been tightened in the areas, Deputy Superintendent of Police Angur GC said.

Preparations were underway to deploy a comparatively large number of security personnel at a polling station (at least 15 temporary police, seven Armed Police Force, police in civvies and Nepal Army), he said. RSS