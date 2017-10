14 Oct, Nawalparasi: As many as 28 passengers were injured when a vehicle met with an accident at Binayi Triveni rural municipality of Nawalpur district along the East-West Highway.

The Nepalgunj bound bus (Na 5 Kha 3964) from Kathmandu fell down 30 metres off the road nearby Biswokarmababa Temple at Binayitriveni rural municipality-2, Ghewkhola.

According to the Area Police Office, Dumkibas, all the injured are at moderate risk. The injured are being treated at Bharatpur in Chitwan. RSS