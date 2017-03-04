32 metric tonnes of solid waste collected from major rivers in Valley

4 March, Kathmandu: A total of 32 metric tonnes of solid waste was extracted in course of the weekly cleaning of the major rivers in Kathmandu on Saturday.

As part of the 199th week of Bagmati cleaning campaign, 16 metric tonnes of solid waste was scooped out from the area from Koteshwor Mahadev Temple to Manohara River confluence, according to campaigner Umesh Bohora.

Members of the High-powered Bagmati Civilization Integrated Development Committee, Kathmandu Metropolis officials, Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Personnel, members of publics and school students in around 700 numbers in total joined cleanliness campaign led by Nepali Ambassador to China, Leelamani Poudel.

Similarly, three metric tonnes of solid waste was managed from the Rudramati River, one of the tributaries of the holy Bagmati River, as part of the 158th week of cleaning up the river from Devi Nagar Bridge to Bijuli Bazaar, according to Vice Chairperson of the Rudramati Concern Society Rohit Giri.

Likewise, today the 131st week of the cleaning of the Bishnumati River took place in Manohara Tirtha bordering Tarkeshower and Tokha Municipality in Kathmandu, where 13 metric tonnes of solid waste was collected, according to campaigner Anil Dharel.

The Bagmati River Clean-up Campaign that began on May 18, 2013 enters 200th week next Saturday and a special programme will be organized in presence of Prime Minister, Speaker of House, Chief Justice, ministers and leaders of various political parties at Shankhamul in Kathmandu next Saturday to mark the occasion. RSS