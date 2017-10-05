5 Oct, Kathmandu: An alliance of 33 fringe political parties is to take part in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies with the election symbol of ‘sickle and hammer’, the symbol of CPN (Maoist Centre).

The alliance unveiled its decision today, following the announcement of an electoral alliance of the CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre) and Naya Shakti for the forthcoming November 26 and December 7 elections and eventually taking the parties towards merger.

The 33-party alliance coordinator Yubraj Safal said they had decided to take part in the elections with the election symbol of the CPN (MC), welcoming the decision to form the leftist alliance terming it as the ‘progressive force’.

He has called on all ‘patriotic’ and leftist forces to stand with the leftist alliance.

Likewise, Samajbadi Janata Dal and Janajagaran Party Nepal have decided to join the elections with the election symbol of the CPN (MC).

The Samajbadi Janata Dal led by Prem Bahadur Singh and Janajagaran Party headed by Lokmani Dhakal has one member each in the Legislature-Parliament.

Meanwhile, the CPN (United) has already determined to participate in the election with the CPN (MC) election symbol, taking the broad leftist unity positively, party leader Padam Raj Joshi said.