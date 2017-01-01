40 MW power added to national grid

1 Jan, Kathmandu: Forty mega watt of power was added to the national grid from last midnight. The power has been purchased from the NVVM, the power trade organisation of India.

The total import of power from India with the new addition takes to 340 MW. The addition is expected to help Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to continue its anti-load shedding drive.

Additional export from India was needed at present due to the decrease in water level in rivers in Nepal, according to the NEA. So far, the NEA has been providing continuously power to Kathmandu valley, and in Kaski, Nuwakot, Dhading and Gorkha districts.