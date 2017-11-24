24 Nov, Bhadrapur: Forty-nine polling stations have been recognised as ‘highly sensitive’ from security aspect in Jhapa in view of the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, the District Police Office Jhapa said.

There are 283 polling stations (104 sensitive and remaining 130 normal) in view of the security and 692 polling centers in the district.

The district, the part of Province 1, has five electoral constituencies and will send five members to the center and 10 to the State Assembly and the number of eligible voters here stands at 585,166.

Meanwhile, the District Election Office here started training for voting officers and assistant voting officers since yesterday. Training is focused on procedures required for making the election well-managed, disciplined, impartial and free from any sorts of fear, the Office said. A total of 5,500 employees will be deputed to conduct the elections scheduled in second phase (December 7) in this Terai district. RSS