4G accessible in Apple phone sets

7 Feb, Kathmandu: The 4G (fourth generation internet) service of Nepal Telecom is now accessible in the phone sets of Apple company.

Spokesperson of NT Prativa Baidhya said that the 4G services can be used in the Apple or Iphones from coming March.

According to the NT, the 4G service would come into operation in all series of the Apple mobile phone sets.

The NT had introduced the 4G service in Kathmandu and Pokhara from January 1 of this year to the postpaid mobile service users while the facility was given to the prepaid phone users too from this week.