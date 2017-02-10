5.2 magnitude earthquake hits NW Pakistan

10 Feb, Islamabad: An earthquake measured at 5.2 magnitude hit parts of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Friday, local meteorological office said.

The Pakistan meteorological department said on its website that the quake hit the country at 10:49 a.m. local time and its epicenter was determined at Hindu Kush Mountain ranges in Afghanistan, with a depth of 84 km Local Urdu TV channel Samaa said the temblor jolted Swat, Malakand, Battagram districts of the province and their adjoining areas.

There were no immediate reports on injuries and damage so far, but it created panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, according to local reports. The quake followed a powerful 6.4-magnitude temblor and another measured at 5.3 magnitude that both jolted the country’s southwest Pasni area on Wednesday.

Pakistan is located in one of the most earthquake prone areas with high vulnerability to earthquakes. Geographically, the country lies in the collision zone of the India tectonic plate to the south and the Eurasian plate to the north. Xinhua