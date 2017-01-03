5.7 magnitude quake jolts Tripura

3 Jan, Agartala/New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tripura this afternoon.

No damage to life or property was immediately reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern state.

“The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 14:39 hrs. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district,” it said.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region.

“It was the strongest earthquake that I have felt till date. It felt as if the whole building would collapse,” Pradip Mallik, an Agartala resident, said.PTI