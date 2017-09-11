11 Sept, Kathmandu: The government has announced a holiday for five days in educational institutions and one day public holiday in Province No-2 in view of the third phase of local polls slated for September 18. The holiday in schools will be effective from September 15 to 19, while the Election Day will be a public holiday.

According to government spokesperson Mohan Bahadur Basnet, The meeting of the Council of Ministers today took this decision.

Similarly, the meeting also decided to accept a grant of Rs 1.5 billion to be provided by World Bank from the joint fund of the donors for the post-quake reconstruction projects.

The cabinet also decided to table the bills related to the election of the President and the Vice-President in the parliament.

Similarly, the meeting took a decision of issuing Nepali Passports to the sons and daughters of Nepali citizens living abroad (and who have not yet acquired Nepali citizenship) for a maximum of four years.

The meeting also appointed Narendra Raj Basnet as the chair of High Powered Bagmati Civilization Integrated Development Committee and Gyan Chandra Acharya as the financial advisor of the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet meeting also approved PM’s delegation team for UN’s 72nd General Assembly. RSS