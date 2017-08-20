20 August, Dhangadi: Over 60,000 new voters have registered themselves in the biometric voter list of the Election Commission of Nepal (ECN) in Kailali district following the recently held local level elections.

A total of 60,012 new voters enrolled at the District Election Office (DEO), Kailali in the province no 7. Of them, 33,180 were women while 26,832 were male, according to the Chief of the Regional Election Office, Dhangadi Mohan Prasad Aryal.

The voters name list update campaign was launched by the ECN across the country in view of the federal and provincial elections due by January, 2018. The deadline for registration of new voters to the name list was 19 August.

Now with the old and new added voters, Kalali district records a total of 463,292 voters, according to the DEO, Kailali. The rapid migration to the district is attributed for registration of such a large number of new voters in the district. RSS