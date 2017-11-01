1 Nov, Kathmandu: A total of 65 inmates have died in the past eight months in different prisons across the country. According to information provided by the Department of Prison Management, majority of them died of various diseases and in course of treatment in hospitals. The deaths are reported from Falgun 2073 to date. It is only recently that the Department has begun maintaining records of the inmates who died during imprisonment.

Of them 13 were serving sentence at the central prison in Kathmandu, nine in Jhumka of Sunsari, eight in District Prison Chitwan, seven in Morang prison, two in Bardia, two in Nakkhu, two in Ilam, two in Mahottari, two in Sankhuwasabha, two in Jhapa, one in Myagdi, one in Dilli bazaar, one in Gorkha, one in Parsa and one in Pyuthan.

“Majority of the inmates died during treatment for various diseases in hospitals”, Director General of the Department Krishna Chandra Ghimire said. Of the 65 only one inmate died inside the prison.

There are currently more than 18,000 inmates in 74 prisons in 72 districts of the country. RSS