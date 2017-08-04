4 August, Bhaktapur: A total of 75.58 per cent voters turned up to cast their ballot in the re-polling of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-19 today.

The turnout in the ward during the first phase of election on May 14 was 76.29 per cent.

According to the Office of Chief Election Officer, altogether 2,870 voters cast their votes including 1,014 in Jiban Jyoti Rastriya Basic School, 953 in Kiran Secondary School and 903 in Sharada Secondary School.

This time, the turnout was less by 27 compared to the May 14 polls, most probably, due to heavy rainfall for two days, farmers steeping themselves in paddy plantation, disruption in Narayanghat-Mugling road and others.

The re-polling was scheduled for today after some ballot papers of ward no. 19 were torn during vote counts. The officials had already counted the votes of 27 wards except ward no. 20.

CPN (UML) mayoral candidate Devi Prasad Gyawali has so far garnered 40,980 votes while candidate of CPN (Maoist Centre) Renu Dahal secured 40,194 votes.

Chief Election Officer Kabi Prasad Neupane said that the vote counting would begin by today itself if the parties agreed after the collection of the ballot papers.

Three CC cameras have been installed in the vote counting station- Covered Hall- Bharatpur, while the nets have been placed to keep the political parties’ representatives out around the counting spot. RSS