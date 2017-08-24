24 August, Kathmandu: The Election Commission has decided to hold the election of 77 district coordination committees as decided by the Council of Ministers.

The August 21 meeting of the government had decided to split Nawalparasi and Rukum into two districts.

As per the decision, Nawalparasi belonging to Province No 4 (east of Bardagha Susta) would be one district while the rest one belonging to Province No 5 would be the other. Similarly, eastern part of Rukum belonging to Province No 5 would be one district while the western part of Rukum belonging to Province No 6 would be another district.

In order to hold the district coordination committee elections in these four districts, the Election Commission has decided to write to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to provide name of the four district judges. RSS