7th National Games concludes awarding highest no of medals to Nepal Army, 8th in Mid-Western Region

Giri and Yam Pradhan

30 Dec, Itahari: The Seventh National Games concluded on Friday announcing that mid-western region (Nepalgunj) would hold the eighth National Games.

Concluding the National Games at ANFA Technical Ground of Dharan, Sunsari, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun expressed happiness over the success of the mega sports event despite inadequate physical infrastructures.

Vice-President Pun said that it was necessary to ensure physical infrastructures by the State to develop sports.

Similarly, Minister for Youth and Sports, Daljit Shripaili, said that the 7th National Games had been a great success where many players made new records despite short-term preparation and meager physical infrastructures.

Member Secretary of the National Sports Council, Keshav Kumar Bista, said that preparation for the eighth National Games would be initiated from today itself.

APF wins gold medal in Football

The Armed Police Force has won gold medal in the football by defeating Nepal Army 2-0 in the final match held Friday.