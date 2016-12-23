7th National Games officially begins

23 Dec, Biratnagar:

The 7th National Games is officially beginning amidst a grand ceremony in the eastern region from today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is all set to inaugurate the grand sports event at the Martyr Stadium in Biratnagar at 3.00 pm this afternoon.

The national games are taking palce in 13 districts of the eastern region.

The Martyr Stadium premises has been decorated as part of the preparation of the inauguration today. Preparation is being carried out to perform cultural procession of the eastern region on the occasion, said the organizers.

On the occasion, welcome gates have been erected in three main thoroughfares of Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari of the eastern region. Meal and living accommodation for the coaches and athletes has been arranged in the concerned districts.

Of total 30 games, the highest number of 12 games will be held in Sunsari, 10 in Morang, five in Jhapa and one each in Saptari, Siraha and Dhankuta. RSS