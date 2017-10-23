23 Oct, Kathmandu: Altogether 807 people have filed their candidacy for the first phase of the House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections to be held on November 26.

The first phase of the twin elections is taking place in 32 districts in all the provinces.

According to the Joint Election Operation Centre (JEOC) at the Election Commission, of the total 807 persons filing candidacies, 323 have registered their candidacy for the House of Representatives election and 484 for the State Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has fixed the time from 10 am to 5 pm today to file complaints against the candidates, the Election Commission spokesman Nawaraj Dhakal said.

The complaints would be looked into and the list of candidates published on October 24. Similarly, the EC will allocate election symbols to the candidates after the conclusion of withdrawing their names by the candidates, if they wish to do so.