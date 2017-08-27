27 August, Kathmandu: As many as 95 political parties have been registered at the Election Commission (EC) for participation in the upcoming federal and provincial elections as the deadline for registration ended Sunday.

Article 269 of the Constitution says only the political parties listed by EC must register themselves with the EC for participation in the elections, said EC Spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma.

Of 95 parties registered at the EC, five have submitted applications seeking single election symbol. Similarly, 122 parties are registered at the EC and only 80 were registered for local poll purposes. Among 80, 63 had participated in the local polls.

It may be noted that as many as 102 parties have submitted their income and expenditure details in the Commission. RSS