Access to quality health service first priority: Minister Thapa

7 Feb, Kathmandu: Minister for Health Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that ensuring people’s access to quality health service was his first priority.

Addressing the ‘joint annual review meeting’ of donors in the health sector and other stakeholders here Tuesday, Minister Thapa said problems like lack of medicines and equipments as specialists doctors in health institutes will be gradually addressed. “Quality health service has been the focus in the restructuring of the health sector as per the new federal structure,” he said.

Work is also being done to introduce new policies for providing quality service and amending the existing legislations, Thapa added.

Minister of State for Health Taraman Gurung said the health sector has not achieved progress in commensurate to the investment made. “Expensive medical treatment is only adding financial burden on the people,” he said.

National Planning Commission member Prof Dr Geeta Bhakta Joshi, Chief Secretary Dr Som Lal Subedi and Health Secretary Dr Senendra Raj Upreti also pointed out the need to increase the people’s access to quality health service. RSS