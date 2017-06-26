26 June, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) leader Prakash Man Singh has urged the newly elected people’s representatives to take into consideration the expectations of the public while shouldering their responsibilities.

Addressing the congratulatory programme jointly organized by NC, Chandragiri municipality and Kathmandu constituency no 9 here Monday, leader Singh also appealed the newly elected ones to place greater focus on the development works.

Singh urged them to address people’s needs by identifying the shortcomings at the local units.

The former Deputy Prime Minister stated that the newly elected people’s representatives need to win over the public by their performance for, he argued, that people would judge them based on their performances in the provincial and central level elections due to take place by January 2018.

He also admitted that the NC could not secure enough votes to emerge a winner in Kathmandu constituency no 8 during the first phase of local level election where the same party emerged ace in the second constituency assembly election.

Also, speaking at the programme, parliamentarian Dhyan Govina Ranjit argued that the NC’s leadership would bring into effect the new constitution that was promulgated during the NC’s leadership.

He stressed on the economic revolutions following the successful conduct of elections at all three levels.

On the occasions, leader Singh honoured the newly elected representatives from the NC in various positions in the Chandragiri municipality. RSS