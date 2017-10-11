11 Oct, Kathmandu: The Federation of Contractors’ Association of Nepal (FCAN) has decided to continue its protest programmea against the murder of FACN President Sharad Kumar Gauchan until the murderers were found.

At a news conference organized today at its office, the FCAN has demanded that the government immediately nabbed the murderers of Gauchan.

President Gauchan was shot dead in a broad day light in the capital city Monday afternoon.

Acting Chairman of FCAN Bishnu Bhai Shrestha said that they were forced to go for movement by postponing the construction business across the country as the sector was deeply shocked on the murder of President.

Acting Chairman Shrestha said that that failure to nab the guilty even after the 48 hours of the incident was the weakness of the Home Ministry.

Saying that the ongoing agitation was just symbolic, Shrestha warned to stern agitations in future if the murderers were punished.

Likewise, coordinator of agitation main committee and former president of FCAN Sakuntalal Hirachan demanded stern actions to those involved in murder of Gauchan and also demanded security to the other business persons. RSS