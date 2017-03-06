Administration beefs up security in Saptari

6 March, Saptari: The United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF) has announced strike in vehicular movement in Saptari district today, protesting the Mechi-Mahakali National Campaign of the CPN (UML). The UML is organizing rallies and mass meeting in Saptari district today.

The vehicles of long and short routes have remained off the road due to the strike of the agitating UDMF.

Leaders of UDMF said that the strike was organized to disturb the UML’s mass meeting scheduled to be organized at the premises of industrial estate.

Likewise, the UDMF also organized a baton rally this morning.

The local administration, however, has said that security situation has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident in the district. RSS