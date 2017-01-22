Administrative restructuring challenging: Minister Budhathoki

22 Jan, Kathmandu: Minister for General Administration Keshav Kumar Budhathoki has said that administrative restructuring is a challenging task to accomplish in the new federal set up of the country.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Ministry of General Administration and Nepal Administration Journalists Association here today, he said the existing structure has to be totally restructured. “Power from Narayanhiti came to Singh Durbar and now it has to be transferred to the villages”, he said, adding that the task was challenging.

He however said that the work of administrative restructuring had reached the final stage, and would be completed by mid-February.

Chief Secretary Dr Som Lal Subedi shared that the work of management of organizational structure and hierarchy of posts was being undertaken at the moment.

He also said that the report of the local level restructuring commission had made the federalization of the administrative bodies easier.

Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Secretary at the Ministry of General Administration Purna Chandra Bhattarai shared about the progress in the restructuring of the administration. RSS