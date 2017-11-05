5 Nov, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhi Prasad Yadav has directed the election monitors to adopt all-type of positive rule and process to make the upcoming election free, fearless and cost-effective.

Inaugurating the orientation programme launched for secretaries and joint-secretaries of the government to be deployed in the monitoring of the first-round of elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies scheduled on November 26, CEC Yadav suggested them to carry out activities with determination to hold the election in a free and fearless manner as democracy is institutionalized through people’s mandate.

He also asked to take stern action against the political parties and candidates violating the election code of conduct. CEC Yadav directed the election monitors to carry out activities in coordination and collaboration of all concerned sides to make the election a success.

The first round of elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies is taking place in 32 districts on November 26.