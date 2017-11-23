23 Nov, Kathmandu: Armed Police Force defeated Tribhuvan Army Club 3-2 in the 5th CoAS International Women Football Competition held at the football ground in the Army Headquarters in Bhadrakali on Thursday.

For the APF, Sabitri Bhandari opened the account with a goal within just two minutes of the match to be followed by Renuka Nagarkoti in the 42nd minute.

Likewise, Sajana Rana scored a decisive goal in the 69th minute, leading the team to a victory.

As for the Army club, Sapana Lama, and Krishna Khatri contributed a goal each. Meanwhile, the winner received Rs 300,000, while the first runner up Rs 150,000.

Similarly, the second runner up (Nepal Police Club) and third runner up (central regional development) got Rs 500,000 each. Sapana Lama of the Army was declared the best player of the tournament.