10 Feb, Baitadi: An aftershock of 4.1 magnitude jolted Darchula district at 11:13 am today, the Seismological Centre, Surkhet, stated.

Tirtha Dahal, a technician with the centre, said the epicentre of the earthquake was nearby Hikila VDC of Darchula district.

According to police, no human casualties and physical losses due to the quake were reported.