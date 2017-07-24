24 July, Kathmandu: One more aftershock of the 2015 Gorkha Earthquake was recorded with an epicentre at Kholakhara of Dolakha district at 10: 29 am today. The tremor measuring 4 on the Richter scale was the aftershock of Gorkha quake, according to the National Seismological Centre, Department of Mines and Geology.

The tremor was felt also in Ramechhap as its epicenter was near to the district. A total of 484 aftershock above 4 on the Richter scale have so far been recorded since the Gorkha quake that rattled the country on 25th April, 2015, as stated by Department Chief Lok Bijay Adhikari. RSS