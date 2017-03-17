Ambassador Ghimire presents his credentials to President Putin

17 March, Kathmandu: Ambassador of Nepal to the Russian Federation Rishi Ram Ghimire presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, amid a special official ceremony organized at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow Thursday. He also presented the Letter of Recall of his predecessor.

The President received in audience Ambassador Ghimire following the presentation of credentials. During the audience, Ambassador Ghimire conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister. Puspa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ as well as the people of Nepal for the personal health and happiness of the President as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people and the government of the Russian Federation, according to the Embassy of Nepal in Moscow.

The President of Russia welcomed Ghimire as the Ambassador of Nepal to the Russian Federation. Expressing his happiness over extant ties between Nepal and Russia, the President wished him a successful tenure and assured him of full cooperation of the Russian government in discharge of his duties.

Earlier in the Ceremony, in an official speech, the President welcomed the Ambassadors of Eighteen countries who presented their Letters of Credence and expressed views about the global politics and Russian foreign policy perspectives. In course of making special remarks about each country, the president stated mutual understanding, goodwill and a similarity in approaches to current international issues characterise Russia’s relations with Nepal. “It is good to see that the constructive nature of our ties does not depend on global political considerations of the moment. This enables us to work together with success on our bilateral agenda and pursue fruitful cooperation within the UN and other organisations.” RSS