Amendment bill to be finalized after local poll: NC gen-secy Koirala

26 Jan, Chitwan: Nepali Congress general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala has said that the constitution amendment bill would be finalized only after local poll.

In a press meet organized by the Nepal Press Union, district chapter here today, leader Koirala opined for announcing date for local poll without any delay.

He stressed on holding local poll in existing structure, adding there might be lengthy process to go in the new set up.

Leader Koirala argued that the three-tier election was possible by January 2018 if there was a strong political commitment of all political parties.

He added that the incumbent government will work until the local poll as per the agreement. He further assured his party’s support to this government urging not to cast doubt in this regard.