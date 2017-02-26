Amendment bill will be endorsed at any cost: NC

26 Feb, Kathmandu: Ruling Nepali Congress today said the constitution amendment bill would be passed at any cost.

A meeting of NC leaders called today to discuss the bill with its lawmakers representing from Tarai-Madhes suggested endorsing the bill at any cost after holding consultations with all political parties including main opposition CPN (UML). NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba after the meeting said the amendment bill registered in the Parliament would be endorsed.

In a different context, responding to NC being under criticism from within party itself in appointing ambassadors, he said there was no need to discuss the issue in party central committee meeting.

At the meeting, NC leader Pharmulla Mansur viewed that NC should become one for endorsing the bill as it is in ‘favour of the entire Tarai-Madhes people.’ RSS