Amendment bill won’t pass thru parliament: Chairman Oli

10 Jan, Damak: Chairman of the CPN-UML and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli has reiterated that the constitution amendment bill would not be passed from the Legislature-Parliament, as it was against national interest.

During a programme organized to inaugurate an overhead bridge at Damak in Jhapa district on Tuesday, Chairman Oli said his party could not accept the decision that ruptures social and communal harmony and breaks up relations among various communities in the country.

“Don’t imagine to risk and rip apart the harmony among the people from mountain, hills and southern plains,” he warned, adding that splitting mountains from the hills and plains was unacceptable.

On the occasion, Chairman Oli claimed that his party would stand first after the coming election.

On a different note, the UML Chairman was saying that development cannot be compromised. “The plan brought by the government I led has gained pace,” he claimed.

The overhead bridge was constructed at a cost of 14 million.