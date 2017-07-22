22 July, Myagdi: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal has said that the constitution amendment cannot take place before the elections.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the 39th memorial day of founding general secretary of Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Lal Shrestha in Beni today, leader Khanal said the constitution shall be amended as per the need of the nation only after all the three tiers’ election have been completed.

Stating that the policy adopted by late Pushpa Lal led to the downfall of the Rana rule in Nepal, leader Khanal discussed about the late leader’s contribution in the communist, patriotic and democratic movements of Nepal. RSS