Amitabh Bachchan bats for gender equality

2 March, Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come out in support of gender equality, saying his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Nanda will have an equal share in his property.

The actor, 74, posted a picture on Twitter where he is seen holding a placard that read, “#WeAreEqual… and #genderequality… the picture says it all!!”

“When I die, my assets will be equally shared between my daughter and my son! #genderequality…

#WeAreEqual.”

Bachchan recently starred in “Pink”, a gritty courtroom drama about the prejudices that Indian women face in their daily lives. PTI