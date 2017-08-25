25 August, Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) aligned All Nepal National Independent Students Union (Revolutionary) has formed 21 different committees for deliberation on the proposed amendment of the statute at its ongoing 21st National Conference.

The committees have been formed to draw opinions from the participating representatives from across the country and abroad. The conference started on August 23.

At the ongoing closed session at Kirtipur, the students will deliberate on the incoming advices on integrating the organizational structure as per the country’s new state structure, implementing socialist educational system and vocational education based on country’s natural resources and tools.

A total of 2,076 representatives are taking part in the conference which will continue until August 27. RSS