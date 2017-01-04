Announcement of election date within a few days: Prime Minister

4 Jan, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the announcement of election date was forthcoming with the commencement of the processes of tabling the constitution amendment bill and the election-related bills at the Legislature-Parliament.

The Supreme Court’s verdict relating to the constitution amendment proposal had encouraged political parties for a consensus on the matter and the main opposition and the Madhesi Front were positive over forging a consensus thus inviting a favourable situation towards that end, he said.

During his meeting with a delegation from the Reporters’ Club Nepal who reached his official residence today to call on him, PM Dahal, recalling the promulgation of the constitution through a political understanding, said the apex court had once again inspired the political parties to come on board to clear off the obstruction in the House and finalise the constitution amendment proposal.

Expecting support from every quarter in what he said government efforts to take the country towards the constitution enforcement phase by holding elections of all three tiers on the basis of a political unity, he said the enforcement of the constitution and development were the top priorities of his government.

“Development issues have been overshadowed by political disputes. I am going around the nation with commitments to do something for development this time around. The results seem positive, albeit not as expected. I have a resolution to link politics with development,” PM Dahal said.

He also stressed the need for all to play a responsible and constructive role to unite the nation, implement the constitution and drive the nation towards development as conducive environment for consensus had been created for the same.

Also on the occasion, Chairman of the Reporter’s Club Rishi Dhamala submitted a memorandum to press for striking consensus for the constitution amendment, enforcement and elections. RSS