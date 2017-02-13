Another stay order in government’s decision to promote Chand as IGP

13 Feb, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has issued a stay order, the second in two days, in the name of the government to not implement its decision to appoint Jaya Bahadur Chand as the new Inspector General of Nepal Police.

A single bench of Chief Justice Sushila Karki issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Nawaraj Silwal against the decision of the Government. The Council of Ministers had on Sunday decided to appoint DIG Chand to the post of IGP.

In his petition, DIG Silwal has argued that following Rule 41 of the Police Regulations, 2071 B.S. he would be appointed the IGP based on seniority.

In a similar writ filed by advocate Kapildev Dhakal on Friday, the apex court had already issued a stay order on Sunday.

Hearing will be held on both the petitions until February 19, which will decide whether an interim order has to be issued to put the appointment on hold before a final decision is taken on the matter by the court.