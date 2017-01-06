Apple Orchard Management Week starts in Jumla

6 Jan, Jumla: District Agriculture Development Office, Jumla has launched Apple Orchard Management Week from today.

The Management Week will be run in Had Sinja, Narakot, Tatopani and Dilli Chaur Agriculture Service Centre along with Garjyangkot, Depalgaun and Chandannath municipalities.

A five-member team each led by agriculture office’s officials will head out to the locations to mark the apple week, Senior Agriculture Official, Bharat Prasad Kandel shared.

During the week, training programmes will be launched while agricultural tools will be provided to the farmers in a discount of a whopping 75 per cent, Agriculture Office, Jumla said.