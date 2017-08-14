14 August, Inaruwa: Sunsari and Saptari’s government officials Monday inspected the Koshi Barrage and spurs.

The government officials of the two districts made field inspections to the site amidst the rumour that the Koshi River crested following the incessant rains in the eastern Nepal is at a risk of bursting.

Sunsari’s Chief District Officer Gopal Prasad Parajuli, Superintendent of Police Bidyananda Majhi, District Treasury Controller Office, Sunsari’s chief Badri Ghimire and office bearers of all government bodies, Saptari’s Chief District Officer Krishna Bahadur Katuwal and Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar were there to inspect the Koshi dam and spurs, according to Sunsari’s CDO Parajuli.

The teams reached to a conclusion that presently there seemed no immense risk of dam and spurs explosion. The river would pose no further threat to the life in Sunsari and Saptari if the current water flow remained as it is.

As the Sunsari CDO stated, the Indian side has deputed 300 workers along with 150 generators for further security of the river, and the risk of dam burst seemed less possible. RSS